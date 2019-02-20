Panthers RB coach Jim Skipper retires

Getty Images

The Panthers are going to have a new running backs coach in 2019.

The team announced on Wednesday that Jim Skipper has decided to retire.

Skipper has had two stints as the running backs coach in Carolina. He held the job from 2002-2010 and then spent two years with the Titans before returning to the Panthers in 2013. He’s the only coach who was on the team’s staff for both of their Super Bowl appearances.

Skipper began working in pro football with the USFL in 1983 and also coached with the Saints, Cardinals and Giants before spending a year as the head coach of the XFL’s Los Angeles entry in 2001.

Whoever replaces Skipper will get to work with Christian McCaffrey on working to reach 2,000 yards from scrimmage after he finished 35 yards short of the mark last season.