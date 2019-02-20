Raiders may end up in Oakland for two more years

Getty Images

At a time when it appeared that the Raiders may be leaving Oakland immediately, they may be staying. For two more years.

According to Phil Matier of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Raiders and Oakland are close to a deal that would keep the team at the Coliseum for 2019, and possibly for 2020.

“All of the major issues . . . have been resolved,” an unnamed source told Matier.

The Raiders would pay $7.5 million in 2019, with an option to stay in 2020 at $10.5 million, in the event their new stadium in Las Vegas isn’t ready.

In December, the Raiders walked away from a $7.5 million offer for 2019 after Oakland sued the Raiders and the NFL for antitrust issues related to the team’s looming relocation to Nevada.