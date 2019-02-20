Report: Ben Garland won’t be back with Falcons in 2019

Getty Images

At least one of three impending free agents at the guard position are not expected to be back with the Atlanta Falcons next season.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Ben Garland will not be back with the team in 2019.

Garland is one of three players at guard set to become unrestricted free agents next month. Andy Levitre and Zane Beadles are also set to be free agents.

Garland played last season on a $2.9 million restricted free agent tender with Atlanta. He appeared in a total of 46 games over the last three season with the Falcons and made seven starts.

Garland was a defensive lineman in college at the Air Force Academy before moving to the offensive side of the ball in the NFL. He signed with the Denver Broncos and switch sides of the ball after a two-year military commitment. He played in eight games for the Broncos in 2014 before moving on to Atlanta in 2015. He has played some snaps on defense as well during his time in Atlanta, including getting credit for safety on Russell Wilson in a Divisional Round playoff win over the Seattle Seahawks in 2016.

He won the 2018 Salute to Service award.