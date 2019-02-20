Report: Broncos have not asked Emmanuel Sanders about pay cut

Getty Images

The Broncos face a March 12 deadline to exercise Emmanuel Sanders‘ option for 2019, which would trigger a $1.5 million full guarantee of his salary.

The team is expected to exercise the option on Sanders’ contract, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Pelissero adds that the team has not approached Sanders about a pay cut.

A pay cut likely is what Sanders was referring to when he tweeted “it ain’t happening” Tuesday after seeing a Denver radio station speculate about a restructure of Sanders’ contract. He is scheduled to count $12.94 million against the salary cap in the final year of his deal.

Sanders, 31, tore his Achilles’ tendon in a Dec. 5 practice.

In 12 games last season, Sanders made 71 receptions for 868 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass.