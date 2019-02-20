Report: Landon Collins cleans out Giants locker

Getty Images

If there are no active negotiations for a long-term deal happening at the moment, Landon Collins is apparently assuming there won’t be any.

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, the Giants safety cleaned out his locker and said goodbye to teammates.

While the Giants would still have time to use the franchise tag on him if they chose (for $11.2 million), the fact he thinks he’s gone could be an indication they’re not going to.

There’s still nearly two weeks left in the window to use the tag, but if the Giants don’t choose to, Collins would enter a market that hasn’t been kind to safeties in recent years, and includes some other top names including Earl Thomas and Tyrann Mathieu.

Collins is the No. 8 player in PFT’s Top 100 free agent list, with Thomas 10th and Mathieu 12th.

UPDATE 3:03 p.m. ET: Since this report, basically every Giants beat writer has tweeted out some version of “Collins has not cleaned out his locker.” So until we get photographic evidence of his jock strap, deodorant, and shoes, we’ll just have to wait to see who we should believe. (Unless he just left a bunch of stuff in there he didn’t want, of course.)