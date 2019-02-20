Report: Landon Collins likely to sit out offseason if tagged

Getty Images

Safety Landon Collins has prepared to move on, just in case, but the Giants actually still have the say on whether he will return. At least for another two weeks.

The Giants have until March 5 to use the franchise tag on Collins, and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that’s exactly what’s expected to happen. But Garafolo adds that Collins is unlikely to sign the tag and would sit out the spring and summer in search of a long-term deal.

The safety tag is expected to be around $12 million.

Collins ranks eighth in PFT’s top-100 free agents after making 96 tackles, four pass breakups and a forced fumble last season. He has three consecutive Pro Bowl berths and was an All-Pro in 2016.