Report: Panthers hire Jake Peetz as new running backs coach

The Panthers have reportedly lined up a replacement for running backs coach Jim Skipper on their coaching staff.

Skipper announced his retirement through the team on Wednesday. A short time later, Albert Breer of SI.com reported that they have hired Jake Peetz to take Skipper’s place on Ron Rivera’s staff.

Peets was an offensive analyst at the University of Alabama last season and spent the previous three years with the Raiders. He served as the quarterbacks coach in his final year in Oakland.

Breer notes that Peetz was involved in building up the run-pass option game with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during the 2018 season, so he could bring some of those ideas with him to Carolina in addition to working with Christian McCaffrey and the other backs on the roster.