Report: Raiders’ stadium announcement not expected this week

Getty Images

It appears the Raiders and Oakland are dotting their i’s and crossing their t’s in negotiations. But an official resolution of the team’s home for 2019 is not expected this week, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Lease terms for the Coliseum are under discussion and up for review, per Gehlken, with next week more likely for a finalized agreement and Coliseum Authority approval.

So, after much ado about nothing, the Raiders are going back to where they ended last season despite the city of Oakland’s lawsuit against the NFL and its 32 teams.

The Raiders are expected to pay $7.5 million in 2019, with an option to stay in 2020 at $10.5 million in the event their new stadium in Las Vegas isn’t ready.