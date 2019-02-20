Steelers G.M. is OK with Big Ben calling out teammates on radio

Getty Images

During this soap opera-like offseason for the Steelers, a consistent theme has been that some players don’t appreciate the way Ben Roethlisberger will use his radio show to call teammates out publicly. But the Steelers’ front office won’t ask Roethlisberger to change.

Instead, Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert strongly backed Roethlisberger as a leader today, and told other players they ought to listen when he says what they need to do better, whether that’s on the practice field or the radio.

“Ben’s the elder statesman. If the players were smart, they’d listen to him. He’s been there,” Colbert said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Even if Roethlisberger is right, it’s fair to question whether the radio is the right forum for him to tell teammates what they need to do to improve. But it’s clear that the Steelers aren’t going to ask Roethlisberger to change his ways.