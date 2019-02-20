Steelers won’t use any tag on Le’Veon Bell

February 20, 2019
Running back Le'Veon Bell will be a totally unrestricted free agent come March 13.

There’s been speculation since last season that the Steelers might use a transition tag on Bell in hopes of getting better compensation back than they might wind up in line for through the compensatory draft pick system. That would have involved a lot of jumping through hoops, including Bell’s willingness to sign the tag and let the Steelers trade him after two years of acrimony because of franchise tags.

None of that jumping will be required because General Manager Kevin Colbert quashed that theory on Wednesday.

“Le’Veon is still a great player,” Colbert said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. “We can’t afford to use any other type of tags. Le’Veon will be an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year.”

Bell’s agent can start talking to teams on March 11 and the No. 7 free agent on PFT’s annual list probably won’t be waiting long to hear from teams interested in getting him on the field for the first time since 2017. Whether those teams are looking to pay what Bell was hoping to get from the Steelers will be a big storyline in the early days of free agency.

  2. Steelers normally are pretty good about how they run their team but they really messed up there. They could have let him walk last year and he would have signed a sizable contract giving them a possible 3rd round compensatory pick. Now his stock is less and he won’t be signing as big of a contract giving less for these extra picks. What did franchising him last year bring you other than a distraction?

  3. Le’Veon got ripped by fans and media all season but he won this holdout. Steelers missed the playoffs and he’s healthy and about to get paid. And he’ll get more than the $10 million fully guaranteed the Steelers offered. Good for him.

  4. How many seasons, how much per season, and how much guaranteed money any guesses out there???

    4 years….. 13.5 million per year…….40 million guarnteed

  6. I think the Steelers know they would look bad if they trade Brown and tag Bell. Smart to just move on.

  7. Of course the Steelers declined to use the transition tag on Bell. The media did Bell’s agents work for him by doing multiple articles on sign & trade and how “oppressive” any use of the tag would be if used on Bell.
    Therefore the media is working on behalf of Bell.
    If I were the Steelers I’d slap the tag on him anyway and make my case through my own media outlet since the rest of the media will spin it whatever way they want.
    IMO Bell is a loser, he is simply a pass catching version of Rashard Mendenhall.

  10. As a Steelers fan, I hate to continue to bring up New England, but boy, i sure wish we used the same common sense they do when dealing with a star player.

    New England traded Chandler Jones, Brandin Cooks, and Jimmy Garappolo. Instead the Steelers wait to get compensatory picks. we did the same with Mike Wallace, now Bell. If you know you can’t sign the player, trade them and get a high pick. Bell would have gone for a 1 round pick, now we would be lucky if we even get a compensatory pick for losing him.

    It’s bad enough that management let Ben go on the radio and bash players and coaches, or they cut Brown so much slack, not getting great value for top players is a shame and stupid.

  11. Don’t worry, Le’Veon. Steelers fans may hate you now, but you’ll always have Cris Collinsworth‘s undying love on commentary.

