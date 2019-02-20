Tom Coughlin on Blake Bortles: He is our QB right now

Getty Images

Blake Bortles said before the Jaguars’ final game that he doesn’t expect to return to Jacksonville. The Jaguars will pay a huge price for Bortles this season, whether he is on the roster or not.

He has a $20.8 million salary cap hit this season.

If they decide to move on from Bortles, the Jaguars likely would make him a post-June 1 cut. The Jaguars quarterback then would count $11.5 million in dead money this season and $9.3 million in 2020.

So where do the Jaguars stand with Bortles?

ESPN 690 Jacksonville asked Jaguars executive vice president Tom Coughlin that question Wednesday.

“Blake [Bortles] is the quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars right now,” Coughlin told the radio station.

Coughlin is not wrong. Bortles remains the quarterback of the team today.

But it’s not exactly a vote of confidence for Bortles.