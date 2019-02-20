Vikings’ cap crunch could claim some recognizable names

Getty Images

With a quarterback who signed a fully-guaranteed $84 million deal and plenty of other key players who are significantly well compensated, the Vikings may have some tough roster decisions to make, soon.

Appearing on Wednesday’s PFT Live, Vikings radio voice Paul Allen speculated on some of the established players who could become former Vikings.

Paul Allen mentioned players like defensive end Everson Griffen, linebacker Anthony Barr (who is due to become a free agent), and cornerback Xavier Rhodes. Yes, cornerback Xavier Rhodes.

One of three first-round picks in 2013, Rhodes is due to receive a salary of $10,400, per-game roster bonuses of $437,500, and a workout bonus of $100,000. It adds up to a cap number of $13.3 million. Trading him would trigger dead cap space of $7.2 million, a net cap savings of $6.1 million and a cash savings of nearly $11 million.

Rhodes could be deemed expendable given the presence of Trae Waynes, Mackensie Alexander, Mike Hughes, and Holton Hill. All are much cheaper, and if Rhodes could be flipped for draft picks who could address areas of need (like offensive line), it could make sense to consider the move — if the Vikings can find a trade partner.

Meanwhile, Paul Allen’s speculation got the attention of Rhodes. And it’s definitely news to him.