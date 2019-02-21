Antonio Brown appears on LeBron James’ HBO show next week

HBO

Antonio Brown has been promising from time to time since the end of the 2018 football season a “big interview.” Whether this is what he meant remains to be seen, but Brown will appear on the season premiere of The Shop on HBO.

The episode premieres Friday, March 1, with LeBron James and Maverick Carter joined by Brown, Jamie Foxx, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, Anthony Davis, and Jerrod Carmichael.

The unscripted series records the assembled group in a barber shop, discussing various topics. The episode was filmed this past weekend in Charlotte, before Brown a/k/a Mr. Big Chest met with Steelers owner Art Rooney II.

This means that Brown could say something potentially inflammatory and/or outlandish, given that he only put the brakes on his open agitation and instigation after he met with Rooney — and after the Steelers agreed to try to trade him.