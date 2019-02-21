Bears make Dion Sims’ release official

Getty Images

The Bears made the release of tight end Dion Sims official Thursday, announcing the roster move.

The move clears his $6 million salary from the cap for the coming season. He will count only $333,334 in dead money for 2019.

Sims signed a three-year, $18 million deal with the Bears as a free agent in 2017.

He played in 22 games in two seasons and made only 17 catches for 189 yards and a touchdown.

The Bears have Trey Burton, Adam Shaheen and Ben Braunecker returning at the position this season.