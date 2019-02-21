Ben Roethlisberger has permission to call out everyone, including the G.M.

Posted by Mike Florio on February 21, 2019, 10:31 AM EST
The Steelers are trying way too hard to justify quarterback Ben Roethlisberger‘s habit of calling out teammates publicly.

On Wednesday, G.M. Kevin Colbert explained the situation in a way that goes a long way toward explaining why some players on the team may feel entitled to do whatever they want. We previously shared a small chunk of what Colbert said. It’s worth considering the entire quote.

“Ben is the unquestioned leader of this group,” Colbert told reporters. “Like I said, he’s the elder statesmen and the Super Bowl winner. If our players were smart, they’d listen to him because he’s been there. He’s done it. He can tell them, ‘No guys, what you’re doing is or is not good enough to do this.’ And I honestly believe that that can be a burden on him more often than he may like to admit, because he has to — he’s got 52 kids under him, quite honestly. I want them to step up and say, ‘Hey Ben, what do I have to do? Can I do this better? What do we have to do to win a Super Bowl?’

“I think that once you win it, you’ve got 53 guys who can say what it took. Right now, he’s the only one, so I have no problem with him. He can call me out and that’s fine. What he does, I totally respect because I see him too many times win games for us and come through in situations. That’s why I talked about the Jacksonville game. He brought that team in. It was hot. It was nasty, and they weren’t allowed to get water. It was that immediate. Everybody over here right now. And the speech he made and the challenges he made, he backed up because he played better in the second half. He didn’t play well in the first half, and he said, ‘I’m the first one that needs to look in the mirror, and the rest of you better, too.’ So I have absolutely no problem with him.”

The concept makes sense, but Colbert has allowed Roethlisberger to take it to the extreme. What player has the power to call out the General Manager of the team? Does Roethlisberger also have the power to call out the coach? The owner? Once that line is crossed — and Colbert is encouraging Roethlisberger to leap over it — there’s no going back.

Moreover, there’s a big difference between privately urging players to step up and publicly calling them out. Who in the NFL does that, other than Roethlisberger? What team in the NFL allows that, other than the Steelers?

What are the Steelers doing? Fans of the team, instead of circling the wagons and attacking the messenger, should take a careful look at the message. The message is this: Your favorite team is currently riddled with drama. Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown, and Ben Roethlisberger aren’t the cause of it; they’re the symptoms.

The cause is residing somewhere at or between the coaching staff and ownership. Until that cause is identified and rectified, this names will change by the dysfunction will stay the same.

15 responses to “Ben Roethlisberger has permission to call out everyone, including the G.M.

  2. Somebody let this GM know it’s been 10 years since Ben delivered a championship to the Steel City.

    Ben doesn’t know as much as he thinks. Meanwhile Brady gets his team further, every year.

  3. “Huddle up boys and listen good: if you want to win a Super Bowl, you have to throw a bunch of ints with a passer rating in the low 20s and then have the refs repeatedly stick it to the Seahawks to bail you out. Break!”

  9. And that’s why you have the problems you have! Why is this QB given special treatment?! SMH!

  10. Steelers fans…….you need to appreciate having a quarterback and leader not only with the experience and ability to lead but also having the balls to lead. It’s not easy. The world is full of people that raise their hands and say “not my job,” when the going gets tough. He calls out players in public? So what? When they’ve earned the privilege, they can do the same. Too many players come and go to get concerned with bruised egos and hurt feelings. The old way of getting results is settling for “yes-men.” You don’t have one of those, and neither do we. Be glad for it.

    -Packer fan.

  11. who’s calling him out for holding on to the ball too long? Or throwing picks in crunchtime?! or Running stupid fake spikes?!

    Glad I am not a fan of this guy/team!

  13. “The message is this: Your favorite team is currently riddled with drama. Le’Veon Bell, Antonio Brown, and Ben Roethlisberger aren’t the cause of it; they’re the symptoms.”
    It’s 53 grown men with 53 different personalities. Every locker room has drama that no one hears about but still happens. This ain’t high school – deal with it.

  14. I feel for Steeler nation. What a damn mess! This team ‘s culture is severely compromised. GM and Head Coach somehow have lost their spines. Franchise QB does not mean full and uncheck able authority to do/say what you want , whenever you want. No other team tolerates this type of behavior or does it allow ONE player this level of authority(Green Bay) might be close. Sure, you want your QB to be a leader.But, you also want your leader to possess Integrity! Big Ben has placed himself on a pedestal and no one in Pittsburgh can knock him off( owner,coach, and GM included). What a damn mess!

