Bengals hire Lou Anarumo as defensive coordinator

The Bengals have a defensive coordinator. Finally.

Lou Anarumo will be the Bengals’ defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports, ending a long search that didn’t begin in earnest until new head coach Zac Taylor finished coaching the Rams in the Super Bowl.

Anarumo spent last season as the defensive backs coach of the Giants. He and Taylor spent four years together on the Dolphins’ staff from 2012 to 2015.

The Bengals struggled to find the right person for the job and were reportedly turned down by multiple candidates, but Taylor now has the most important assistant on his staff.