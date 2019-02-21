Bills re-sign linebacker Deon Lacey

Getty Images

The Bills have plenty of money to spend this offseason, but they’re going to hang onto as many cheap options as they can.

They announced this morning they had re-signed linebacker Deon Lacey to a one-year deal. He was an exclusive rights free agent, which means not really a free agent at all since he couldn’t negotiate with other teams.

The 28-year-old Lacey was a key special teamer last season, his second year with the Bills.

He went to camp with the Cowboys in 2013 as an undrafted rookie from West Alabama, then spent three years in the CFL. He also spent some time with the Dolphins.