Broncos will not try to re-sign Domata Peko

The Broncos have informed nose tackle Domata Peko they will not attempt to re-sign him, Mike Klis of KUSA reports.

Peko, 34, becomes a free agent next month, his two-year, $7.5 million deal with the Broncos having expired.

He started 30 of a possible 32 games during his two seasons with Denver, playing 52.9 percent of defensive snaps in 2017 and 48.5 percent in 2018.

In 13 NFL seasons, Peko has started 186 games and made 589 tackles and 20 sacks.

The Broncos have defensive linemen Derek Wolfe, Adam Gotsis, Shelby Harris and DeMarcus Walker under contract for 2019. Zach Kerr is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent.