Browns have faith in Greg Robinson as their LT

Getty Images

The Browns have begun extension talks with Greg Robinson‘s agent and hope to sign the offensive lineman to a multi-year deal before free agency begins March 13, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

Robinson’s career was left for dead after three failed seasons with the Rams and another with Detroit. But the former second overall pick found new life in Cleveland after signing a one-year, $790,000 deal.

In his eight starts at left tackle, Robinson won the job for the future.

“Greg did such a great job and he understood how Baker Mayfield played, how he needed his left tackle to play,’’ former Browns left tackle Joe Thomas told Cabot. “And Greg was a like a sponge, the whole year learning from [former Browns offensive line coach] Bob Wylie, learning from those other guys in the room.

“To be able to step in and play as well as he did is not an easy thing, especially at that position and especially for a guy that’s kind of bounced around the league a little bit and hadn’t found his role and his niche. He did an amazing job, and I can’t wait to see what he looks like next year with a full offseason of preparation.’’