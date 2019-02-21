Calvin Johnson nears approval for medical pot dispensary

Getty Images

Calvin Johnson apparently has figured out what to do with his time now that he’s retired. The former Lions star has received preliminary approval of his license application for a medical marijuana dispensary in suburban Detroit, according to the Associated Press.

Michigan’s Medical Marijuana Licensing Board voted 4-0 Thursday in favor of the application.

The Bloomfield Hills business, owned by Johnson and his wife, is registered as a Michigan Community Collective, per the AP.

In December, the Medical Licensing Board denied preliminary applications for Johnson and former teammate Rob Sims to grow, process and provision medical marijuana. The licensing board cited minor traffic tickets for Johnson and problems with homes Sims owns in the suburb of Dearborn, but Johnson since has resolved his tickets, per the AP.

Johnson, 33, retired after the 2015 season.