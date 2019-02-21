Case Keenum was shocked by trade for Joe Flacco

Getty Images

Many people were surprised by Denver’s decision to trade for quarterback Joe Flacco. None were more surprised than quarterback Case Keenum.

Via the Denver Post, Keenum explained on The Sports Spectrum podcast that he was shocked by the news.

“[G.M. John] Elway called me that morning and we had a great conversation, which he didn’t have to do — I appreciated that,” Keenum said on the podcast, with his wife next to him. “It was definitely a shock. It was a surprise for us. . . . For us, we’re definitely disappointed. It’s not something we wanted to happen. I know everybody is doing their job and John feels like it was a chance to help the Broncos out.”

It means that Keenum will be out of Denver, but it’s still not clear where he’s going to go.

“It’s really open-ended right now,” Keenum said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen. This is still very fresh. A lot of these emotions we’re talking about are still going on and still happening. Who knows what’s going to be in store? I don’t, for sure.”

However it plays out, Keenum will make at least $7 million this year. Which means that, if Keenum is released, a new team could sign Keenum for at or near the six-figure league minimum, putting the Broncos on the hook for the rest.

That dynamic makes a trade even less likely, unless the trade includes the Broncos eating the amount that the new team would save by signing Keenum for the minimum.

It’s still not clear who will want Keenum. He has shown flashed of high-level ability in stints with the Texans, Rams, and Vikings, taking the 2017 Minnesota team to the final four.

However it plays out, it’s a stunning decline for Keenum, who signed a two-year, $36 million deal with the Broncos last year as a free agent.