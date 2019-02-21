Corey Liuget doing sled work, will increase running soon

Getty Images

The Chargers declined the option on defensive lineman Corey Liuget‘s contract, but he hasn’t ruled out a return to Los Angeles if the “offer is right.”

Liuget appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday.

The Chargers want to keep Liuget but not for the $4 million roster bonus and $4 million base salary he was slated to make in 2019. Liuget ranks 43rd in PFT‘s list of top-100 free agents and is expected to draw interest on the free agent market despite coming off an injury.

Liuget tore his quadriceps during a November loss to the Broncos, prematurely ended his season. He served a four-game suspension to open the season. Thus, Liuget played only six games last season, making 14 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

He said in his radio interview that his injury should be “80 to 90 percent” healed in two months. Liuget is doing sled work and will increase his running load next week.