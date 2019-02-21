Dolphins hiring Alabama staffer Brendan Farrell as special teams assistant

Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are adding an Alabama assistant coach to their coaching staff.

The Dolphins are hiring Brendan Farrell as a special teams assistant. Farrell had been a special teams quality control coach at Alabama. The move was reported by FootballScoop.com. Farrell is listed on the Dolphins coaching staff on the team’s website.

Farrell previously spent time as a coach at Wayne State, Northwestern State, LSU and Middle Tennessee State before joining Saban’s staff at Alabama in 2013. Farrell played linebacker and safety at Notre Dame from 1996-99 before getting into college coaching at Wayne State in 2002.

Bill Belichick and Nick Saban have a close relationship extending back to their shared time together with the Cleveland Browns. New Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was the Patriots de facto defensive coordinator last season. With the shared connection to Saban, it’s not a surprise Flores would look to Saban’s coaching staff for possibilities to build his coaching staff in Miami.