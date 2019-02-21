Drafting the ugliest divorces in NFL history

Getty Images

The Steelers and receiver Antonio Brown currently are heading for what appears to be an ugly divorce. And that inspired an idea for a Thursday draft on PFT Live.

Which divorces were the ugliest in NFL history?

Here’s one thing Simms and I learned while doing it: There have been so many that it’s easy to forget some of them. And while I crushed Simms in the draft, we both whiffed on a couple of fairly obvious choices that were as ugly or uglier than the ones we selected.

To hear our choices, check out the attached video. And then remind us of all the ones we missed.