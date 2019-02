Getty Images

The Eagles waived linebacker Elie Bouka on Thursday.

Bouka had an undisclosed injury that landed him on injured reserve May 1. He as never played a regular-season NFL game.

Injuries have hampered Bouka since he signed with the Cardinals in 2016. He played four games for Saskatchewan in the CFL in 2017 after the Cardinals waived him.

He signed a futures contract with the Eagles last January.