Gary Kubiak: I missed coaching the last two years

Getty Images

Gary Kubiak met with the media Thursday for the first time since ending a two-year absence from coaching by joining the Vikings with the title of assistant head coach/offensive advisor.

Kubiak stepped down as the Broncos head coach after the 2016 season because of health concerns, but said on Thursday that he’s feeling fine after spending the last two years in the Denver personnel department. While that job kept him around the game, Kubiak said he “missed” coaching and that led him to pursue opportunities this offseason.

“I knew I wanted to do some more,” Kubiak said. “When I stepped away from football, I kept working but found I wanted to do more and more.”

Kubiak will be working with offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and said that he doesn’t expect to have any issues with not calling plays on offense because it will be a collaborative experience. He didn’t delve into what that playbook will look like, but said head coach Mike Zimmer wants a physical team and that “every good offense I’ve been around runs the ball pretty good.”

The Vikings’ inability to do that last season helped push Stefanski into his current job and turning that around should put him, Kubiak and everyone else on the right track this time around.