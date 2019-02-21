George Kittle seeks to improve on record-setting season

Getty Images

How do you improve on the most receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history? George Kittle already knows how.

The 49ers tight end, who made 88 catches for 1,377 yards and five touchdowns, said Kyle Shanahan offered a suggestion.

“Coach Shanahan said that out of all the tight ends he’s ever had, I do a lot of things really, really well,” Kittle told Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “But I’m still third [among that group] in route running. So that’s one of the challenges he gave to me. And that’s certainly one thing I’ll focus on this offseason.”

During his nine seasons as a coordinator, Shanahan coached three tight ends — Houston’s Owen Daniels, Washington’s Chris Cooley and Cleveland’s Jordan Cameron — who went to at least one Pro Bowl. Kittle already showed in his second season he has a chance to be special.