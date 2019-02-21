Glover Quin asked for release prior to 2018 season

Getty Images

The Lions released safety Glover Quin this month in a move that didn’t take anyone by surprise after the Lions drafted Tracy Walker last year and reduced Quin’s playing time so that the rookie could get on the field more often.

Quin saw things playing out that way ahead of the 2018 season. During an appearance on The Pride Podcast, Quin said he “actually tried to get out of my contract going into the season” because he could see where things were heading under head coach Matt Patricia.

Quin added that he didn’t expect the team to say yes because they were young at safety behind him with Walker and Quandre Diggs and he got the answer he was expecting.

“It was kind of this thing where if I ask them and they tell me no, OK, that’s cool,” Quin said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “But what if they would have told me yeah? What if they would have felt the same way? ‘OK, well, yeah, we’re going to go in a different direction. If you don’t want to be a part of it, we’ll give you an opportunity to move on. We’ve got some clauses, we can get out of the contract,’ all that good stuff. What if they would have said that?”

Quin hasn’t been linked to any other teams since being released and said at the end of the 2018 season that he wasn’t sure he’d continue playing in 2019. He said on the podcast that he’s in a “good situation” while he waits to see if there will be any opportunities he wants to pursue on that front.