Jaguars add Dwayne Stukes to coaching staff

The Jaguars made an addition to the back end of Doug Marrone’s coaching staff on Thursday.

The team announced that Dwayne Stukes has been hired as a defensive assistant. Stukes is the second addition to the defensive staff this week as the Jaguars also hired Dom Capers as a senior defensive assistant.

Stukes was an assistant for the Buccaneers from 2006 to 2011 and then moved on to Chicago for two years. His last coaching experience came as an assistant special teams coach for the Giants during the last two seasons.

Joining the Jaguars gives Stukes a chance to work with cornerbacks coach Mark Walton for the second time. Walton, who was hired last month, was with the Giants during Stukes’ two years with the franchise.