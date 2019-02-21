Kevin Stefanski: Gary Kubiak’s history with Shanahans can help Kirk Cousins

Getty Images

The Vikings had their new coaches meet the media on Thursday and Kevin Stefanski’s shift from interim to permanent offensive coordinator meant he was part of the fun.

Stefanski spent a lot of time talking about a newer addition to the organization. The impact of the arrival of assistant head coach/offensive advisor Gary Kubiak on playcalls and gameplans came up for discussion, but one of the biggest things to watch in Minnesota in 2019 is going to be the play of quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Stefanski was asked if he thought Kubiak’s experience working with Mike and Kyle Shanahan would be a plus to his work with Cousins, who opened his career with the Shanahans in Washington.

“I think that all helps,” Stefanski said. “It’s no secret Kirk came up under both coach Shanahans and had some success in that system. There are a lot of similarities then to what we are doing moving forward. There are a couple, obviously you evolve I would hope year-to-year and I hope really week-to-week that our offense looks different.”

Stefanski and Kubiak both talked about doing a better job in the run game and there’s no doubt that the Vikings have to improve on that front to make their offense as well-rounded as possible. Should that improvement coincide with better work from Cousins, the appointment of both Stefanski and Kubiak will be cause for applause in Minnesota.