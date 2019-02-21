Le’Veon Bell wins his freedom, but will he win his contract?

Posted by Mike Florio on February 21, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
Le'Veon Bell made a big bet last year. The ante? $14.54 million, minus federal taxes, state taxes, and agent fees.

The payoff? Still to be determined.

The good news for Bell is that he’ll get a chance to finally pull the lever, watch the three wheels spin, and hope to see and hear a trio of 7s lock into place. The no-news-for-now is that no one knows what he’ll get.

Soon (if not already), agent Adisa Bakari will gather general information regarding specific interested teams, and he possibly will hear what those teams may be willing to pay. Key factors will include signing bonus, full guarantee at signing, injury guarantee, payout in the first three years, and annual average.

Skeptics will say that he’ll never make the $14.54 million that he sacrificed in 2018. Those same skeptics may not point out that Bell would have had to risk significant injury — and the low-level 2019 contract offer that would have gone along with it — to get that money. They also may fail to point out that the Steelers, given their peculiar rules regarding player contracts, didn’t offer Bell the kind of security to which a second franchise tag should have translated on a multi-year deal, given the starting point of $14.54 million.

Bell is getting that security only by hitting the market, as a highly-talented tailback with plenty of tread still on the tires. Although it’s becoming fashionable to bash Bell’s abilities (especially in Pittsburgh), there’s no denying that he’s still one of the best running backs in the NFL. If not the very best.

There’s also no denying that, on the first day of free agency, money gets spent for reasons other than football. It’s about winning press conferences, selling tickets, moving merchandising, purchasing relevance.

The Jets, for example, need to better compete in their division and in their own stadium. The Giants have Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley. The Jets have Sam Darnold. The Jets need more.

The Jets also have two years before Darnold becomes eligible for a new contract, giving the cash-and-cap-rich Jets plenty of reason to spend plenty of money on capable players who will help accelerate Darnold’s development.

Whether it’s the Jets or someone else (the Raiders, Packers, Ravens, etc.), someone will throw football and non-football reasons into a vat, cook up an offer, and likely blow the lid off the market. That’s what transpires when great players get to the open market, something that rarely happens.

It will happen on March 13, when Bell should easily become the highest-paid tailback in NFL history. Once the money rolls in, the time will come to assess whether rejecting Pittsburgh’s long-term and one-year offer in 2018 was worth it.

  3. I hope he gets lots of low-ball offers since the draft is coming up and there are plenty of good RBs on the market.
    James Conner showed that Bell is a system RB, no more than that.
    Whomever signs him will regret it for years.

  4. Look closely at his stats. Down a yard per catch and 0.9 per carry in his last year (which was now two seasons ago). He was already in decline then (or Pittsburgh line in 2017 wasn’t very good, although that wouldn’t explain the yard per catch drop). I’ll go with something other than 3 7s.

  7. The NY Football J E T S have a long & distinguished history of paying players for past glories. For the J E T S it’s viewed as Win/Win: the NY Football J E T S get the name recognition the player provides, plus the covetous media “conversation” this generates, while the player receives extreme recompense relative to a modest NY Football J E T S on-the-field performance.

    Maybe they’ll assign new NY Football J E T S player Bell jersey number 24?

  8. I agree – Cassel comes to mind. Brady goes down, in comes Cassell, plays very well, which translated to a big contract with another team and? He fizzled out. Pittsburgh doesnt get Bell, in goes Connor and gives then the same performance as Bell.

    He’s in for a nasty reality check when he sees that he’s not going to get 31 blockbuster offers for billions of dollars. Someone will come up with a big contract (there’s always a sucker), but I doubt that he’ll see the end of it due to performance issues

  12. I’m sure someone will overpay, but here are the issues:
    -hasn’t played in 20 months
    -in 2017 he averaged just 4.0 ypc behind a top OL with the top QB-WR tandem
    -older than the other backs who have been paid (27.6yo in September)
    -weight concerns in current day (listed at 244lbs as a rookie)
    -focus concerns (wants to be a rap star)
    -suspended twice for drugs, so knocking on the door of a one year ban.
    -plays a position that carries little importance

    Is this someone you break the bank for?

  13. Alao have to consider teams with “old school” philosophers in charge. Not looking at cap considerations, that is Jacksonville, Buffalo, Maybe Miami?, Baltimore, San Diego, Denver, Nashville, Oakland, Houston, Dallas, Washington, Giants, Lions, Vikings, Bears (I don’t get the love for Nagy,) Pirates, Falcons, and Niners? Take out the ines who should know they are goid at running back and then the ones who are probably smart enough not to pay a running back 8 figures a year and that leaves Jets, Bills, Maybe Miami?, Nashville, Oakland, Houston, Washington, Lions, Vikings, Bears, Pirates. For cap reasons I think Minnesota and Miami are out. I don’t follow mich in detail outside the AFC East any more, so I dunno, maybe Houston and Chicago have a couple big contracts coming up soon so they are out. So, that leaves Tampa, Detroit, Washington, Oakland, Nashville, Jets, and Bills as possibilities.

    If he can be had for 5M? Jump. Even 7. I suspect he wants more than 10/yr. Probably Jets, Lions, Washington.

  14. He made ZERO in 2018, so he now needs to make up the $14m, which means an EXTRA $3.5m per year on a four year deal.

  19. I’m wondering if when, as I think is likely, no one offers him anywhere near what he wants, this site will start suggesting collusion.

    There are two HUGE red flags here

    1) he plays the most fungible position in football, with new guys available every year on rookie deals.

    2) His replacement also played very well in Pittsburgh. I dont know WHO designs he system the Steelers use – Trip’s background is on the other side of the ball — but give him credit for running with it. Calling Bell a system back may be harsh, but I wouldn’t wager the money he wants to find out.

  20. He’ll never recoup that $14.54M he gave up last year. He’s a year older, hasn’t played for a year, and by many accounts he ballooned up to 260 pounds. His demands are what, $50M guaranteed in the first 2 years? That’s absolutely insane for a RB! Then again, the Jets will probably enter a bidding war against themselves.

  21. dryzzt23 says:
    February 21, 2019 at 12:06 pm
    … Bell is a system RB, no more than that …
    ________________________________________________

    What is this “system” you speak of and why aren’t all the teams using it? Is this “system” so secret it can’t be discerned through film study? Is this “system” like the one the patriots use to let late 6th round pick Tom Brady have success?

    Again, I ask, why isn’t everyone using this “system”?

  23. What Florio fails to mention is Bell is a 2 time loser under the league’s substance abuse policy meaning the next time he gets busted for pot he is gone at least a year, this greatly reduces his ability to get a large signing bonus and any guaranteed money. In addition there are several good to great RB’s in the draft. RB’s just don’t have the same leverage as QB’s, he will be really lucky to get $10 million a year. If there are lot of article like this one saying how teams want him it is smoke screen from his horrible agent trying to bid up his price.

