Le’Veon Bell’s trainer disputes report RB is out of shape

Le'Veon Bell made it clear Wednesday he was happy finally to have secured his freedom. Then, only weeks from free agency, came a report that the Jets have concerns about the running back’s shape after he sat out last season.

“Word on the street is that Bell, who’s playing weight is about 225 pounds, ballooned to around 260 pounds at one point during his year-long hiatus,” wrote Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

Bell’s trainer, Pete Bommarito of Bommarito Performance Systems in Miami, disputed that Thursday.

“It’s so untrue it’s laughable and ridiculous,” Bommarito said, via FanSided. “He has stuck to the plan and stayed in shape all year. It’s ridiculous. Where does this stuff come from? Who says this? Nobody asked me.”