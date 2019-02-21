Lincoln Riley: CBA makes incorporating college concepts more important

Getty Images

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley has spent a lot of time talking about quarterbacks transitioning to the NFL over the last two years because he coached Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray in their final college seasons.

Riley has also spent some time talking to coaches in the NFL about his offensive system and it’s not difficult to see concepts from Oklahoma joining those from other schools in making their way to the professional ranks. Riley said that he thinks the rules set out in the Collective Bargaining Agreement about practice time and the pressure to succeed immediately make it efficient for teams to take those things if they are going to be playing young quarterbacks.

“It’s not exact, but it’s much closer to the college model now, where you’ve only got so much time,” Riley said, via Albert Breer of SI.com. “And at the end of the day, if you’re gonna pay some cat millions of dollars, are you gonna be patient enough, if you’re not gonna do anything like he did in his college system, and his college system is so radically different from anything that you want to do? If you make everyone conform to your system, are you gonna be patient enough to sit there, pay him all this money and have him not ready to produce?”

Murray reiterated to Breer much of what he’s said in the past about Murray’s ability to succeed in the NFL, although it seems a team looking to maximize the chances of that happening should probably be looking to Riley for more than a thumbs up on his former starting quarterback.