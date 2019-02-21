Markus Golden not ruling out a return to Cardinals

Getty Images

Markus Golden is scheduled to become a free agent next month after four seasons in Arizona. But he hasn’t ruled out a return, and the Cardinals haven’t ruled out his return.

“Yes and yes. My agent’s been talking to them, on and off, during the season, so I never cut out the possibility of returning,” Golden said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “We’ll see how it works out, man.

“Arizona gave me the opportunity to play, so we’ll see how it works out. No matter what happens, I’ll be ready and I’ll be prepared because I’m going to keep on working.”

The Cardinals pass rusher made 12.5 sacks and forced four fumbles in 2016, but he hasn’t returned to form since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament during the 2017 season. He made 30 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 11 games last season.

“I’m basically a hundred percent; I feel good,” Golden said. “I’ve been working hard. I’ve been training and everything. And I’ve actually been able to get this offseason and been able to work this offseason. Because the last offseason, of course, I was hurt from my ACL injury.

“. . .I’ve still got confidence in myself because I’m starting to feel back healthy, and I feel like I’m back to where I need to be.”