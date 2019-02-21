NFL reinstates Karlos Williams

Getty Images

Former Bills running back Karlos Williams, who hasn’t played since his rookie year in 2015, has taken a big step toward getting back on the field.

Williams has been conditionally reinstated by the NFL after serving a lengthy substance abuse suspension, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Typically a conditional reinstatement means a player will be able to sign with a team and play during the upcoming season as long as he meets certain conditions regarding substance abuse treatment.

The 25-year-old Williams showed a lot of promise as a rookie, carrying the ball 93 times for 517 yards and seven touchdowns and adding 11 catches for 96 yards and two more touchdowns. But the Bills cut him during training camp the next year after he showed up out of shape, and although he briefly signed with the Steelers, he never got on the field for them amid repeated substance abuse problems.

Given his success as a rookie, it won’t be surprising if some team decides to give him another chance. And if his addiction problems are behind him, it won’t be surprising if he becomes a contributor again.