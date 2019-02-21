Nike sells non-NFL Kaepernick jerseys

Nike

The NFL’s official uniform supplier is supplying a football jersey that carries the colors and logos of no NFL teams. But it will carry the name of a prominent former NFL player.

Dubbed the Kaepernick Icon Jersey, the $150 item is a black with white lettering and a white number 7 on the front and back.

“The Kaepernick Icon Jersey is a celebration of those who seek truth in their communities, and those who remain true to themselves,” Nike says on the page from which the jersey can be ordered.

The item is currently sold out.

Nike aligned with Kaepernick last September, a move that has resulted in most positive press and overwhelmingly positive performance. A Kaepernick-themed T-shirt quickly sold out in October.

Apparently, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James teased the new jersey on Super Bowl weekend. And now the jersey is here. And now the jersey is quickly gone.

This comes at a time when the NFL has resolved the Kaepernick collusion grievance, but also at a time when Kaepernick remains eligible to sign with an NFL team and, to date, no team has shown any real willingness or interest in signing him. Given that the NFL’s primary apparel providers remains at the forefront of pro-Kaepernick camp at a time when the NFL still seems to be collective anti-Kaepernick, the situation remains odd, to say the least.