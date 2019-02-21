Panthers hold onto Damian Parms

Getty Images

The Panthers have retained one of their impending exclusive rights free agents.

The team announced on Thursday that they have reached agreement on a one-year deal with safety Damian Parms. Parms spent the 2018 season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

“This is a blessing,” Parms said in a statement released by the team. “If I can stay healthy, I feel like I’m in a good position to play. Before the injury I felt so great about the year, felt like I was going to do some great things.”

Parms went undrafted out of Florida Atlantic in 2015 and spent time with the Falcons and Bills before joining the Carolina practice squad in 2017. He has no regular season experience.