Ravens sign Tavon Young to contract extension

Getty Images

The Ravens announced on Thursday that the team will be holding a press conference with General Manager Eric DeCosta, head coach John Harbaugh and an unidentified player on Friday.

It appears that player is cornerback Tavon Young. Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports that Young and the Ravens have agreed to a contract extension.

Young posted a tweet confirming the report a short time later. The terms of the new deal are not known, but Young has one year left on the four-year deal he signed as a 2016 fourth-round pick.

Young missed all of the 2017 season with a torn ACL, but returned to play in 15 games and on over 58 percent of Baltimore’s defensive snaps as a slot corner in 2018. Young missed the playoff loss to the Chargers with a sports hernia he had surgically repaired in January and should be healthy in time for the team’s offseason program.