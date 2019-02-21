Report: Jets won’t change base defense under Gregg Williams

Getty Images

The Jets hired Gregg Williams as their defensive coordinator last month and that move was met with speculation about how current members of the team might fit into the 4-3 base defense that Williams ran in Cleveland and other stops throughout his coaching career.

That speculation can apparently be put on ice. Brian Costello of the New York Post reports that the Jets will not be switching from the 3-4 base that they’ve used for over a decade.

It’s worth noting that the Jets featured four-man fronts under former head coach Todd Bowles and the prevalence of sub packages means that teams aren’t in their base looks all that much under any circumstances.

The makeup of the defensive group stands a good chance of changing in the draft as there should be several well regarded defensive players available with the third overall pick. However they line up, such an addition will be welcomed if Williams can deploy him in a way that makes it easier for the Jets to win games in the future.