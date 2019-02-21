Reports: Tavon Young gets three years, over $25 million from Ravens

Getty Images

The Ravens are expected to make a contract extension for cornerback Tavon Young official on Friday, but Young has already confirmed reports that he’s set for a longer stay in Baltimore.

Word has also leaked about the terms of the deal. According to multiple reports, the deal is for three years and over $25 million. Young is also set to make just over $2 million in 2019, which is the final year of his rookie deal.

The contract is a big one for a slot corner and it could impact Jimmy Smith‘s standing in Baltimore. Smith has a cap number of $15.85 million for the 2019 season and the Ravens would get $9.5 million of that space back if they moved on without the veteran corner.

Brandon Carr and Marlon Humphrey are also on hand at corner, so parting ways with Smith would not leave Baltimore too shorthanded at corner if they do wind up saying goodbye.