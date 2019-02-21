Saints expected to release Kurt Coleman

Getty Images

The Saints signed safety Kurt Coleman to a three-year contract as a free agent last offseason, but it does not appear he will be around for the end of that deal.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Saints are set to release Coleman.

Coleman’s contract calls for a $4.2 million base salary and $7 million cap number during the 2019 season. The Saints will see $4 million in cap savings by cutting him loose. Garafolo adds that the door will be open for a potential return at a lower number, but Coleman will be free to sign with another team as soon as his release is official.

Coleman appeared in every game for the Saints in 2018 and recorded 32 tackles and a forced fumble. Marcus Williams and Vonn Bell remain under contract at safety in New Orleans.