Saints to help fund Superdome renovation plan development

Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are opening their checkbook to help fund plans for renovations of the Superdome, according to Christopher Dabe of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

The Saints are pitching in to cover the costs associated with the plan’s continued development along with the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District (LSED) and SMG, which manages and operates the facility. The LSED handled the costs for the initial development phase in July, approving $1.83 million for development of a timeline and cost estimate for the project. The Saints and SMG are now adding additional funding for the continued development of the plans, which will be produced by Trahan Architects.

The intention of the plans is to complete the entire renovation between the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship and Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. Construction would be limited to time between football seasons and other major events, including the 2022 Final Four.

The stadium last underwent significant renovations in 2009 and 2010 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.