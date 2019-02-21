Todd Haley: Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown are two of Steelers’ hardest workers

Getty Images

Former Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley says with Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown both likely leaving this offseason, Pittsburgh is losing two of its hardest workers.

Haley said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that, contrary to perceptions, Bell and Brown were consummate professionals and a joy to coach for the six years he spent with Brown and five years he spent with Bell.

“Le’Veon is a guy totally into football,” Haley said. “He’d sit by my office before the team meeting in the morning with his iPad out, watching tape.”

Haley said Brown is among the truly elite workers he’s ever seen in his 24 years as an NFL coach.

“AB is arguably the hardest worker I’ve ever been around,” Haley said. “It comes through his competitive nature, desire. . . . You could never ask anything more of that guy. He wanted to do it all, all the time. What more could you ask for?”

Haley isn’t in Pittsburgh anymore, and soon Bell and Brown won’t be, either.