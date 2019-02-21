Tyler Eifert shows off his workout and healthy ankle

Getty Images

Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert has been bitten by the injury bug like few other players in the NFL recently: He’s never played all 16 games in any of his six NFL seasons, and he’s missed more games than he’s played overall. But as he heads into free agency, he says he’s healthy now.

Eifert, who played in only four games last season because of an ankle injury, posted a video showing himself doing agility drills and appearing to be 100 percent healthy.

“Looks a lot better than the last time you saw my ankle,” Eifert wrote.

Eifert promised last month that he’ll be back to the kind of player he once was, and now he’ll hope some team is convinced enough of that to sign him to a big contract, despite all those past injuries.