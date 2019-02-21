Vikings hire two offensive quality control coaches

Getty Images

Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski held a press conference on Thursday and broke news about a couple of additions to his coaching staff.

Stefanski said that Christian Jones and AC Patterson have been hired as offensive quality control coaches.

Patterson’s arrival gives the Vikings their third father-son tandem on the coaching staff. Patterson’s father Andre is the team’s defensive line coach. The Pattersons join the Zimmers — head coach Mike and linebackers coach Adam — and Kubiaks — offensive advisor Gary and quarterbacks coach Klint — on that list.

Patterson played college football at UTEP and spent the last four seasons at Portland State. Jones was a wideout at Northwestern and spent a year as a graduate assistant in Evanston before spending last year at the University of Texas.