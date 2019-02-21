XFL announces Pep Hamilton as Washington head coach and G.M.

Getty Images

The XFL won’t start playing for another year, but it officially has its second head coach and general manager.

Pep Hamilton was introduced today as the head coach and G.M. of the as-yet unnamed Washington franchise. He joins Dallas coach and G.M. Bob Stoops as XFL coaches.

“I’m excited to join the XFL and lead the team in Washington, a city with which I have a lifelong attachment,” Hamilton said in a statement. “I appreciate the confidence Vince McMahon and Oliver Luck have in me, providing an opportunity to be the head coach and placing the football operations of their Washington team in my hands. We plan to put together a terrific, hard-working staff, and a great football team for fans in and around our nation’s capital.”

Hamilton has been on the staff of the Browns, Colts, Bears, 49ers and Jets, as well as Michigan, Stanford and Howard University. This is his first head coaching job.