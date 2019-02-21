XFL to name all head coaches by the end of March

Getty Images

Bob Stoops was the first. Pep Hamilton will be the second. By the end of next month, six more will be named.

That’s the timetable for the XFL’s announcement of the coaches who will be running the eight charter franchises of the resurrected football league, according to XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck. Via XFLBoard.com, Luck said in an appearance on KMOX in St. Louis that all coaches will be named by the end of next month.

“We’ve got a cadence going of about one head coach announcement per week and we will get all our markets done by the end in March,” Luck said. “At some point, probably in April, we will be able to launch the team names, team colors, identity, and logos.”

Hamilton will be named the coach of the D.C. franchise on Thursday, joining Stoops, the coach in Dallas. Luck says Seattle will be next, and rumors have circulated that the coach will be former Seahawks quarterback Jim Zorn.

The XFL’s five other teams will be in L.A., New York, St. Louis, Tampa, and Houston. Our preferred choices for the five head coaches would be, respectively, Jim Mora (the younger), Rex Ryan, Jeff Fisher, Lovie Smith, and Jerry Glanville.