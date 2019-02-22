Alabama could tie Miami’s 2004 record with six first-round picks

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 22, 2019, 10:03 AM EST
In the 2004 NFL draft, six Miami Hurricanes were chosen in the first round. No college before or since has managed to get six players in the first round of one draft. But it could happen this year.

Alabama has six players who are in the first rounds of various mock drafts: Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, offensive tackle Jonah Williams, running back Josh Jacobs, safety Deionte Thompson, tight end Irv Smith Jr. and linebacker Mack Wilson.

Saying that six Alabama players “could” go in the first round is a far cry from saying they “will” go in the first round, but the mere fact that it’s possible is another indication of just what an incredible collection of talent Nick Saban has collected. Alabama had 12 players drafted last year (including four in the first round) and 10 players drafted the year before (again including four in the first round). Year after year Alabama loses loads of talent to the NFL, and year after year Saban reloads.

The six Miami first-round picks in 2004 — Sean Taylor, Kellen Winslow, Jonathan Vilma, D.J. Willams, Vernon Carey and Vince Wilfork — were part of a run when Miami routinely had the most talent in college football. Alabama has assumed that mantle.

4 responses to “Alabama could tie Miami’s 2004 record with six first-round picks

  1. This is why college coaches often have trouble in the NFL where the access to talent is roughly equivalent for all teams.

  2. Sean Taylor, Kellen Winslow, Jonathan Vilma, D.J. Willams, Vernon Carey and Vince Wilfork

    All memorable names. Some more successful than others; but wow, what an accomplishment to get six drafted in one round!

  3. Saban has said he doesn’t like coaching when he can’t have better players.

    Also who else misses Vince Wilfork? That guy to me was one of the all time greatest freak athletes of all time.

  4. To succeed as a college coach you need to be able to recruit. Once you start winning, it gets easier and easier. You can conceivably sign 8 of the top ten kids in the country. You just have to be able to out-sell everyone else, and a winning coach that can recruit has a huge advantage. It’s quite the opposite in the NFL. The winning teams pick at the end of each round, after all the other teams get a shot at the top players. You have to pick from the leftovers. The one advantage a pro coach has is great QB’s can play 15 years. Could you imagine Clemson if they got to keep Trevor Lawrence for 15 years?

