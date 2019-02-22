Alabama could tie Miami’s 2004 record with six first-round picks

Getty Images

In the 2004 NFL draft, six Miami Hurricanes were chosen in the first round. No college before or since has managed to get six players in the first round of one draft. But it could happen this year.

Alabama has six players who are in the first rounds of various mock drafts: Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, offensive tackle Jonah Williams, running back Josh Jacobs, safety Deionte Thompson, tight end Irv Smith Jr. and linebacker Mack Wilson.

Saying that six Alabama players “could” go in the first round is a far cry from saying they “will” go in the first round, but the mere fact that it’s possible is another indication of just what an incredible collection of talent Nick Saban has collected. Alabama had 12 players drafted last year (including four in the first round) and 10 players drafted the year before (again including four in the first round). Year after year Alabama loses loads of talent to the NFL, and year after year Saban reloads.

The six Miami first-round picks in 2004 — Sean Taylor, Kellen Winslow, Jonathan Vilma, D.J. Willams, Vernon Carey and Vince Wilfork — were part of a run when Miami routinely had the most talent in college football. Alabama has assumed that mantle.