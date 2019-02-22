C.J. Anderson: Todd Gurley was healthy in the postseason

Getty Images

Rams running back C.J. Anderson would like to clarify his recent comments about teammate Todd Gurley‘s knee injury.

When Anderson said that Gurley’s knee was more hurt than initially thought, many interpreted that as meaning Gurley was injured in the postseason, including the Super Bowl. But Anderson says he meant that Gurley was more hurt than initially thought when Anderson signed with the Rams in December. Anderson says that by January, Gurley’s knee was fine.

Anderson wrote on Twitter that a lot of “dummies” didn’t listen to the question he was asked and didn’t realize he was speaking specifically about the regular season when he said, “The injury was a little bit more than what everybody in the building thought, including himself.”

Gurley had a bad game in the Super Bowl, but health was apparently not the reason for it.