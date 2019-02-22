Cardinals, Patriots, Washington receive most extra picks

Getty Images

Not only did New England receive two third-round picks, but their four total compensatory picks tied for the most.

The Cardinals and Washington also each received four compensatory picks.

In all, 15 teams received additional selections after losing more or better compensatory free agents (CFA) than it acquired last year based on a formula using salary, playing time and postseason honors.

The Patriots lost Danny Amendola, Johnson Bademosi, Malcolm Butler, Cameron Fleming, Dion Lewis and Nate Solder as CFAs, according to the NFL. They signed CFAs Adrian Clayborn and Jeremy Hill.

The Patriots’ extra picks are in the third round (No. 97 overall and No. 101 overall), sixth round (No. 205) and seventh round (No. 252).

Washington received four extra picks for losing Will Compton, Kirk Cousins, Ryan Grant, Spencer Long, Trent Murphy and Niles Paul, while signing Paul Richardson, according to the NFL.

Washington’s extra choices are in the third round (96th overall), fifth round (173rd), sixth round (206th) and seventh round (253rd).

The Cardinals lost Jaron Brown, John Brown, Blaine Gabbert, Kareem Martin, Drew Stanton and Tramon Williams as CFAs, while signing Justin Pugh and Andre Smith, per the NFL.

Their extra choices are in the sixth round (No. 207) and the seventh round (248, 249, 254).

The Bengals, Rams and Vikings each received three compensatory choices each, while Atlanta and Philadelphia gained two each.

Baltimore, Carolina, Dallas, Indianapolis, Kansas City, the Giants and San Francisco each gained one.

That totals 32 extra picks awarded in the 2019 draft.